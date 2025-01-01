Menu
<p>- Excellent condition</p><p>- Sold with safety certification </p>

2020 BMW 3 Series

89,150 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

12649479

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Dealer: We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

Address: 645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3mw5r7j04l8b05022

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,150 KM

- Excellent condition

- Sold with safety certification 

1T3
205
248
C10
KCSW
ZMB
ZS0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear cupholder

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2020 BMW 3 Series