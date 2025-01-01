$28,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3mw5r7j04l8b05022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,150 KM
Vehicle Description
- Excellent condition
- Sold with safety certification
Vehicle Features
Packages
1T3
205
248
C10
KCSW
ZMB
ZS0
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear cupholder
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
2008 BMW 3 Series 4dr Touring Wgn 328xi AWD 164,240 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr ML 350 234,151 MI $7,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 161,162 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Call Dealer
365-292-XXXX(click to show)
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing>
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2020 BMW 3 Series