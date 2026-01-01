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<html> <p>This vehicle is <b>not drivable and not certified</b> as per <b>OMVIC regulations</b>. <b>Certification is available for $899</b>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>A variety of <b>financing options</b> are available for an additional <b>$999</b>, tailored to suit your needs. </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>Ask us about our <b>extended warranty plans</b> for added peace of mind.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>📞 <b>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</b></p> <br> </html>

2020 BMW 3 Series

138,144 KM

Details Description Features

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident, Navi, Backup

Watch This Vehicle
14460421

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident, Navi, Backup

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

(905) 825-2575

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
138,144KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MW5R7J08L8B33132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,144 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.






 






A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 






 






Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.






 






 






 






📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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(905) 825-XXXX

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(905) 825-2575

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$21,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

(905) 825-2575

2020 BMW 3 Series