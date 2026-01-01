$21,890+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive No Accident, Navi, Backup
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive No Accident, Navi, Backup
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
(905) 825-2575
$21,890
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,144 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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(905) 825-2575