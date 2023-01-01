Menu
2020 BMW M4

45,455 KM

Details Features

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ellati Auto Sales

437-422-4400

2020 BMW M4

2020 BMW M4

CS

2020 BMW M4

CS

Location

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

437-422-4400

  1. 1679700303
  2. 1679700305
  3. 1679700307
  4. 1679700309
  5. 1679700311
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,455KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9761227
  • VIN: WBS3S7C07LFH00879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

