2020 Chevrolet Colorado

173,783 KM

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4 BACKUP CAM NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY B-TOOTH

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4 BACKUP CAM NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,783KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCHTBEA6L1194412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3850
  • Mileage 173,783 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, 4x4, NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, 

ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING

NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS)

 

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2020 Chevrolet Colorado