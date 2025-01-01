$20,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
4X4 BACKUP CAM NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY B-TOOTH
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
4X4 BACKUP CAM NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 3850
- Mileage 173,783 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 4x4, NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,
ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING
NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS)
CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-337-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339