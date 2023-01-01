Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,937 KM

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Silverado Custom Trail Boss Trail Boss | 4x4 | Crew Cab!!

Silverado Custom Trail Boss Trail Boss | 4x4 | Crew Cab!!

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,937KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF4LZ164938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,937 KM

Vehicle Description



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

