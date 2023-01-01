$42,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom Trail Boss Trail Boss | 4x4 | Crew Cab!!
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10359015
- Stock #: P6721
- VIN: 1GCPYCEF4LZ164938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,937 KM
Vehicle Description
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
