2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

144,192 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12809971

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,192KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YREY8LF155314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P7197
  • Mileage 144,192 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

