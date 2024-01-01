Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)


*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

114,200 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr LS

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr LS

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,200KM
VIN 1GNSKGKC0LR155822

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,200 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)


*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror
Theft-deterrent system
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Trailer Sway Control
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
GVWR
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Requires (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Active aero shutters

Additional Features

Steering
CARGO LIGHTS
Floor Covering
battery
key-in-ignition
transfer case
alternator
liftgate
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
Colour-keyed carpeting
ENGINE
Luggage rack side rails
fascia
Front
steering column
External Engine Oil Cooler
Door Locks
Acoustic laminated glass
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
tilt-wheel
winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Tire Carrier
leather-wrapped
150 amps
Cooling
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
Rear axle
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
deep-tinted
heavy-duty locking rear
roof-mounted
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
110-volt
HD Radio (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
heavy-duty air-to-oil
active
includes Tire Fill Alert
front body-colour
rear body-colour
rear manual
1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
right-front passenger and rear passengers
top tethers located in third row seating positions
interior with dome light
driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature
door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
electrical
driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
all express down
front express up
lockable outside spare
720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
integral to driver side of radiator
front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
rear multi-link with coil springs
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform
Warning tones headlamp on
Windshield style
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm
tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver
single-speed
electronic Autotrac with rotary controls
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver
383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
5 auxiliary
12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel
back of console
3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
4.2 diagonal multi-colour
does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror
1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered
the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2020 Chevrolet Suburban