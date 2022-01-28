Menu
2020 Dodge Challenger

11,290 KM

Details Description Features

$41,980

+ tax & licensing
$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT+ | ROOF | NAV | LEAHTER | ADAP CRUISE | CO CAR

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT+ | ROOF | NAV | LEAHTER | ADAP CRUISE | CO CAR

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

11,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8232570
  • Stock #: K8033
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAGXLH121091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K8033
  • Mileage 11,290 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Dodge-Challenger-2020-id8620306.html

Vehicle Features

COMPANY CAR! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! KEY FETURES: - SUNROOF - ADAPATIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - ALPINE SOUND - HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START MUCH MORE!

Back to Top

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

