+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! FWD!
INTERIOR
✓ 7-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Suede Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Econ Mode
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Power Sliding Doors
SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Parking Sensors
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus FWD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4