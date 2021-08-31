Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

8,441 KM

Details Description Features

$40,788

+ tax & licensing
$40,788

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 7-Passenger with Suede/Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 7-Passenger with Suede/Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$40,788

+ taxes & licensing

8,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8045086
  Stock #: P2654
  VIN: 2C4RDGCG6LR242654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! FWD!

INTERIOR
✓ 7-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Suede Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Econ Mode
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Power Sliding Doors

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Parking Sensors

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus FWD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

