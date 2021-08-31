Menu
2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

15 KM

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

R

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

R

Location

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922904
  • Stock #: 191121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 V4R  only 15 Kms.  AS New.   Just Sold another one on the way. Please call store   905 847 0838.

sales@peninsulaimports.com

 

1-800 999 1209

The most comprehensive Ducati inventory and Performance accessories West of Bologna Punto e Basta.
The most experienced Ducati Service Department in the country.  with the same  Ducati Techs here for more than 17 years.

Not to mention our inventory on the major Premier Italian Brands such as:
Rizoma, Brembo, Marchesini, Ohlin, Ducabike, CNC Racing, Evotech Spa and Evotech UK, BST wheels from South Africa, to mention a few and more...

Rotobox Carbon Wheels in stock. Carbon Ceramic Brakes....
Much  more
https://www.ebay.ca/str/motogeargearunlimited?_trksid=p2047675.l2563
 






peninsulaimportducati.com  ........................  Shopify


peninsulaimportsducati.com ....    E commerce Miva




We love to help you become a Ducatista in no time, we will do everything we can to make you a Ducatista with a seamless and quick turnaround.

We have developed this new process and honed our skills to perform quick deliveries with our new normal for the last  72 weeks.
Let us set up a phone appointment today!
9-5  Mon to Sat   appointments by phone or email

We look forward to helping you without missing any of next riding season ....
talk soon.....
 
(905) 847-0838
sales@peninsulaimports.com
www.peninsulaimports.com
www.lotusofoakville.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
AS NEW 2020 V4R

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

1-800-999-1209
