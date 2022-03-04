Menu
2020 Ducati Scrambler

1 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2020 Ducati Scrambler

2020 Ducati Scrambler

1100

2020 Ducati Scrambler

1100

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8590946
  VIN: ZDMKAFCP5LB000638

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Diamond / Black, Argento Vivo
  Body Style Standard
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Showroom Brand ready for immediate delivery  in our  Oakville showroom Great Looking 1100 with DUCATI Suspension and Forks.

ZERO KMS Full Factory Warranty  showroom.  Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special  Diamond Black Plus  Argento / Silver .

Powered by the hottest edition of the legendary Ducati air-cooled SOHC 1100 V-twin, now rated at a claimed 86 hp at 7,500 rpm. A 98.0mm-bore by 71.5mm-stroke engine features a very mild cam overlap of only 16 degrees in order for minimum emissions of hydrocarbons while delivering a very smooth and generous torque curve peaking at a claimed 66 pound-feet at a mere 4,750 rpm. This also comes from an 11.0:1 compression ratio, not too shabby for an air-cooled engine. In addition the unit is fed by a single, 55-millimeter throttle body with individual, sub-butterfly injectors, and the Y-shaped inlet manifold features generous runners that add extra fluidity to the torque delivery curve.  Certified with Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance

Full Factory  Warranty and Roadside Assistance  2 years Unlimited  Mileage 

Financing  available 

Trades Considered   Cars , Bikes, SUV.....

Will ship to your cottage or office in Canada.....

sales@peninsulaimports.com 

 

www.peninsulaimports.com 

905 847 0838

Call to set up an appointment today.

9-5   MON to SAT 

PENINSULA IMPORTS DUCATI  OAKVILLE

 

 2412 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD WEST 

OAKVILLE ONTARIO

L6L 5M9

Will ship to your out of province cottage or office $300

This engine powers both versions, while the two are clearly separated by some styling details, graphics, chassis settings, and riding posture. The Scrambler 1100  Pro comes in a  diamond dark paint  the 1100 Pro version features a more classic or standard Scrambler high bar.

A new LED headlight features a classic round shape, while the LCD instrumentation has a complex shape, being formed by a round tachometer and an oval digital speedometer.

Schedule appointment today   9-5  Mon to Sat 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Premium Sound System

