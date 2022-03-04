$15,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ducati Scrambler
1100
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
$15,995
- Listing ID: 8590946
- VIN: ZDMKAFCP5LB000638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond / Black, Argento Vivo
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Showroom Brand ready for immediate delivery in our Oakville showroom Great Looking 1100 with DUCATI Suspension and Forks.
ZERO KMS Full Factory Warranty showroom. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special Diamond Black Plus Argento / Silver .
Powered by the hottest edition of the legendary Ducati air-cooled SOHC 1100 V-twin, now rated at a claimed 86 hp at 7,500 rpm. A 98.0mm-bore by 71.5mm-stroke engine features a very mild cam overlap of only 16 degrees in order for minimum emissions of hydrocarbons while delivering a very smooth and generous torque curve peaking at a claimed 66 pound-feet at a mere 4,750 rpm. This also comes from an 11.0:1 compression ratio, not too shabby for an air-cooled engine. In addition the unit is fed by a single, 55-millimeter throttle body with individual, sub-butterfly injectors, and the Y-shaped inlet manifold features generous runners that add extra fluidity to the torque delivery curve. Certified with Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance
Full Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance 2 years Unlimited Mileage
Financing available
Trades Considered Cars , Bikes, SUV.....
Will ship to your cottage or office in Canada.....
sales@peninsulaimports.com
www.peninsulaimports.com
905 847 0838
Call to set up an appointment today.
9-5 MON to SAT
PENINSULA IMPORTS DUCATI OAKVILLE
2412 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD WEST
OAKVILLE ONTARIO
L6L 5M9
Will ship to your out of province cottage or office $300
This engine powers both versions, while the two are clearly separated by some styling details, graphics, chassis settings, and riding posture. The Scrambler 1100 Pro comes in a diamond dark paint the 1100 Pro version features a more classic or standard Scrambler high bar.
A new LED headlight features a classic round shape, while the LCD instrumentation has a complex shape, being formed by a round tachometer and an oval digital speedometer.
Schedule appointment today 9-5 Mon to Sat
Vehicle Features
