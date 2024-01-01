Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

52,843 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,843KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3KL0LC382648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4S229A
  • Mileage 52,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2020 Ford EcoSport