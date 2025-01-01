$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SES
2020 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3JL9LC351156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D4B239A
- Mileage 54,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2020 Ford EcoSport