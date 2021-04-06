+ taxes & licensing
905-844-3273
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
+ taxes & licensing
Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details.
VIN: MAJ6S3JLXLC371710
This 2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD comes equipped with a 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 17 Painted Mach Aluminum Wheels, Power Moonroof, Roof Rails, Swing Gate Rear Door, Trailer Tow Prep Wiring, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Hill Start Assist, Intelligent Access, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Sync 3, Voice-Activated Navigation, and so much more!
