Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford EcoSport

0 KM

Details Description Features

$29,099

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,099

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 6897639
  2. 6897639
  3. 6897639
  4. 6897639
  5. 6897639
  6. 6897639
  7. 6897639
  8. 6897639
  9. 6897639
  10. 6897639
  11. 6897639
  12. 6897639
  13. 6897639
  14. 6897639
  15. 6897639
  16. 6897639
  17. 6897639
  18. 6897639
  19. 6897639
  20. 6897639
  21. 6897639
  22. 6897639
  23. 6897639
  24. 6897639
  25. 6897639
Contact Seller

$29,099

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6897639
  • Stock #: 0P016
  • VIN: MAJ6S3JLXLC371710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details.

VIN: MAJ6S3JLXLC371710

This 2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD comes equipped with a 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 17 Painted Mach Aluminum Wheels, Power Moonroof, Roof Rails, Swing Gate Rear Door, Trailer Tow Prep Wiring, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Hill Start Assist, Intelligent Access, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Sync 3, Voice-Activated Navigation, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2018 Ford F-150
 89,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
 2,097 KM
$27,599 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330 i xDrive
 48,127 KM
$29,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory