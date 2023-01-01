$32,704+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line ST LINE | Navigation | Sunroof | Cold Weather Pkg!!
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line ST LINE | Navigation | Sunroof | Cold Weather Pkg!!
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,704
+ taxes & licensing
44,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J99LBB39121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2020 Ford Edge