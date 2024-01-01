$30,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line SYNC3 | POWER OUTLET | HEATED SEATS
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$30,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J9XLBB67834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C
Front Heated ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers
Remote keyless entry, Security system, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Wheels: 20 Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
White 2020 Ford Edge ST Line 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
