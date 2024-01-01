Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>AWD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C<br><br>Front Heated ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers<br><br>Remote keyless entry, Security system, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Wheels: 20 Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.<br><br>White 2020 Ford Edge ST Line 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Ford Edge

69,751 KM

Details Description Features

$30,997

+ tax & licensing
ST Line SYNC3 | POWER OUTLET | HEATED SEATS

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Used
69,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J9XLBB67834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

