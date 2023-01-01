Menu
2020 Ford Edge

20,725 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9788431
  • Stock #: 3B024A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J99LBA86856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

