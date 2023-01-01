Menu
2020 Ford Escape

59,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2LUB50909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

2020 Ford Escape