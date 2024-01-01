$24,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
101,906KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H62LUB32815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,906 KM
Vehicle Description
SEL AWD
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
2020 Ford Escape