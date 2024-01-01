$30,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2LUB50909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D3B145A
- Mileage 59,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD.
Black 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 4D Sport Utility 2.5L iVCT eCVT AWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Oak-Land Ford
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
