<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SE ,AUTO, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX,  BLUE TOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, HEATED SEATS,BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE KEEP ALERT</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CLAEN CAR FAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>4 NEW TIRES AND ALL 4 NEW <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>ROSA AUTO SALES</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2020 Ford Escape

59,980 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT CAMERA

2020 Ford Escape

SE LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT CAMERA

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,980KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G6XLUA87040

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,980 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

SE ,AUTO, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX,  BLUE TOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, HEATED SEATS,BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE KEEP ALERT

CLAEN CAR FAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

4 NEW TIRES AND ALL 4 NEW  BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

ROSA AUTO SALES

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2020 Ford Escape