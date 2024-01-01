$20,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT CAMERA
2020 Ford Escape
SE LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,980 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
SE ,AUTO, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX, BLUE TOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, HEATED SEATS,BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE KEEP ALERT
CLAEN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
4 NEW TIRES AND ALL 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
ROSA AUTO SALES
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234