2020 Ford Escape

136,535 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

12926243

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ9LUB76049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2020 Ford Escape