$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8GC4LGD07676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 87,712 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2020 Ford Explorer ST 87,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 128,507 KM $33,978 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature 15,136 KM $42,193 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2020 Ford Explorer