Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details.
VIN:1FM5K8HC4LGB68468
This 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum comes with a powerful 3.0L Ecoboost engine. Being the top of the Explorer range the Platinum comes with some outstanding features such as, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Moonroof, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System With SiriusXM Traffic And Travel Link®, 10-Way Heated And Cooled Front Passenger Seat, Tri-Zone Electronic A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Power Liftgate, Auto High Beams, B&O Sound System, 21" Premium Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, and much more
