2020 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$62,249

+ tax & licensing
$62,249

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$62,249

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6897645
  Stock #: 0T141
  VIN: 1FM5K8HC4LGB68468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0T141
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details.

VIN:1FM5K8HC4LGB68468

This 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum comes with a powerful 3.0L Ecoboost engine. Being the top of the Explorer range the Platinum comes with some outstanding features such as, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Moonroof, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System With SiriusXM Traffic And Travel Link®, 10-Way Heated And Cooled Front Passenger Seat, Tri-Zone Electronic A/C, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Power Liftgate, Auto High Beams, B&O Sound System, 21" Premium Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, and much more

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

