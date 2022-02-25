2020 Ford Explorer

Listing ID: 8437878

8437878 Stock #: K8099

K8099 VIN: 1FM5K8DH3LGB13207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K8099

Mileage 800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES; - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - POWER TAILGATE - CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - TOW PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANK KEEP ASSIST...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.