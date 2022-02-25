$54,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2020 Ford Explorer
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | ROOF | COPILOT 360 | TOW | NAV | 20 RIMS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing
800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8437878
- Stock #: K8099
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH3LGB13207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8099
- Mileage 800 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES; - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - POWER TAILGATE - CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - TOW PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANK KEEP ASSIST...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9