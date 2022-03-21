Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

47,759 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2020 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8737016
  • Stock #: 2N006B
  • VIN: 1FMSK8FH9LGC53825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

