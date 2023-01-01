Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

84,727 KM

Details Features

$48,778

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,778

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10113174
  2. 10113174
  3. 10113174
  4. 10113174
  5. 10113174
  6. 10113174
  7. 10113174
  8. 10113174
  9. 10113174
  10. 10113174
  11. 10113174
  12. 10113174
  13. 10113174
  14. 10113174
  15. 10113174
  16. 10113174
  17. 10113174
  18. 10113174
  19. 10113174
  20. 10113174
  21. 10113174
  22. 10113174
  23. 10113174
  24. 10113174
  25. 10113174
  26. 10113174
  27. 10113174
  28. 10113174
  29. 10113174
  30. 10113174
Contact Seller

$48,778

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113174
  • Stock #: P6667X
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LKF49618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6667X
  • Mileage 84,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 84,727 KM
$48,778 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 249,348 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX
 162,027 KM
$17,744 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory