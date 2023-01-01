$48,778+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,778
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$48,778
+ taxes & licensing
84,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10113174
- Stock #: P6667X
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LKF49618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6667X
- Mileage 84,727 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2