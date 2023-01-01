Menu
2020 Ford F-150

52,840 KM

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

XLT

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521888
  • Stock #: RC9768
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E45LFC68713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9768
  • Mileage 52,840 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SueprCrew 4X4 equipped with a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 302A equipment group, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, navigation, trailer tow package, tailgate step, XLT sport package, FordPass Connect, and much moreExterior: BlackInterior: Black ClothPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

