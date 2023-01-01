Menu
2020 Ford F-150

83,422 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E47LFA42186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,422 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2020 Ford F-150