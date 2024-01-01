Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-150

161,399 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11177989
  2. 11177989
  3. 11177989
  4. 11177989
  5. 11177989
  6. 11177989
  7. 11177989
  8. 11177989
  9. 11177989
  10. 11177989
  11. 11177989
  12. 11177989
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
161,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E41LKF21842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 162,197 KM $12,656.50 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec 15,574 KM $52,011.50 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Luxury for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Luxury 158,874 KM $19,212.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150