Safetied 2022 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor SueprCrew 4X4 equipped with a 2.3L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 502A equipment group, B&O sound system, navigation, 1st and 2nd row heated seats, twin-panel moonroof, trailer tow package, Lariat sport package, ambient lighting, remote vehicle start, and much more. Exterior: BlackInterior: Black LeatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our clients loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

2020 Ford F-150

171,139 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

171,139KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP6LKF21913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9863
  • Mileage 171,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2020 Ford F-150