2020 Ford F-150

94,913 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,913KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E51LFB01553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

