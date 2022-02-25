$46,666+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box NO ACCIDENT SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,666
- Listing ID: 8372304
- Stock #: 3047
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFB57574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 82,398 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT 2.7L GAS SAVER BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRATNY, NO ACCIDENT POWER GROUP (WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS) KEYLESS CRUIZE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, TOW HITCH,RUNNING BOARD,
BLUE TOOTH WITH SYNC FROM MICROSOFT
COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD
CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFED LOCAL ONTARIO
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4XnmZy5ojBPOiHXho3HFtuqrCD9W87P3
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
