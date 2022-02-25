Menu
2020 Ford F-150

82,398 KM

Details Description Features

$46,666

+ tax & licensing
$46,666

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,666

+ taxes & licensing

82,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8372304
  • Stock #: 3047
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFB57574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 82,398 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT 2.7L GAS SAVER BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRATNY, NO ACCIDENT POWER GROUP (WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS) KEYLESS CRUIZE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, TOW HITCH,RUNNING BOARD,  

BLUE TOOTH WITH SYNC FROM MICROSOFT

COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

CLEAN CAR  FAX VERIFED  LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4XnmZy5ojBPOiHXho3HFtuqrCD9W87P3

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON GREY  INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

