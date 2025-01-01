Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>4WD, 6 Angular Chrome Running Boards, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Chrome Package, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Lariat Ultimate Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation.<br><br>Blue 2020 Ford F-350SD Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG 4D Crew Cab Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2020 Ford F-350

72,600 KM

Details Description Features

$72,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-350

Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG

Watch This Vehicle
12425382

2020 Ford F-350

Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12425382
  2. 12425382
  3. 12425382
  4. 12425382
  5. 12425382
  6. 12425382
  7. 12425382
  8. 12425382
  9. 12425382
  10. 12425382
  11. 12425382
Contact Seller

$72,650

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3DT9LED14261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD, 6''' Angular Chrome Running Boards, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Chrome Package, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Lariat Ultimate Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation.

Blue 2020 Ford F-350SD Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG 4D Crew Cab Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2011 MINI Cooper S for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 MINI Cooper S 129,415 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST 83,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 203A PKG | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LINCOLN CO-PILOT360 | JET APPEARANCE PKG | for sale in Oakville, ON
2025 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 203A PKG | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LINCOLN CO-PILOT360 | JET APPEARANCE PKG | 20 KM $82,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,650

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350