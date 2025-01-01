$72,650+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$72,650
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3DT9LED14261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 72,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, 6''' Angular Chrome Running Boards, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Chrome Package, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Lariat Ultimate Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation.
Blue 2020 Ford F-350SD Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG 4D Crew Cab Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2020 Ford F-350