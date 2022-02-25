Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

48,464 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi Titanium

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8344068
  • Stock #: P6245
  • VIN: 3FA6P0SU5LR201165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

