2020 Ford Fusion

2,302 KM

Details Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

2,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9210862
  • Stock #: P6472
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD0LR134174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

