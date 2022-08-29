2020 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9237646

E2205A VIN: 1FA6P8CF9L5186719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # E2205A

Mileage 60,193 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Wheel Locks Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

