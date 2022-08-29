Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

60,193 KM

Details Description Features

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

60,193KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9237646
  • Stock #: E2205A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF9L5186719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # E2205A
  • Mileage 60,193 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Fastback

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
8 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2020 Ford Mustang GT
 60,193 KM
$43,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 20,255 KM
$27,488 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 128,621 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory