Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Ranger Lariat – Fully Loaded, Powerful & Comfortable
This 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat combines rugged capability with refined comfort, making it the perfect midsize truck for both work and play. Equipped with Ford’s proven 2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers excellent power, towing capability, and impressive fuel efficiency for a pickup.
Key Features:
2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged engine
10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift
4x4 capability with electronic shift-on-the-fly (if equipped)
Terrain Management System and Trail Control (if equipped)
Maximum towing up to 7,500 lbs (when properly equipped)
Payload capacity up to 1,860 lbs
Exterior:
Lariat trim with chrome accents and premium styling
LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and LED daytime running lights
Heated power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals
Body-color bumpers and grille accents
18-inch alloy wheels
Easy-lift and lockable tailgate
Interior & Comfort:
Leather-trimmed seating with heated front seats
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats
Dual-zone electronic climate control
Premium soft-touch materials throughout
Ambient interior lighting
Power sliding rear window
Technology & Connectivity:
SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Premium B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen
Voice-activated navigation system
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi hotspot capability
Smart charging USB ports
Remote start and push button ignition
Safety & Driver Assistance:
Ford Co-Pilot360 advanced safety suite
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane Keeping System
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist
Front and rear parking sensors
Adaptive cruise control (if equipped)
AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control
Fuel Economy:
Approx. 11.8 L/100km city / 9.8 L/100km highway (combined ~10.9 L/100km)
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
