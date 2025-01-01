Menu
<p data-start=100 data-end=517><strong data-start=100 data-end=166>2020 Ford Ranger Lariat – Fully Loaded, Powerful & Comfortable</strong><br data-start=166 data-end=169 />This 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat combines rugged capability with refined comfort, making it the perfect midsize truck for both work and play. Equipped with Ford’s proven 2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers excellent power, towing capability, and impressive fuel efficiency for a pickup.</p><p data-start=519 data-end=538><strong data-start=519 data-end=536>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=539 data-end=854><li data-start=539 data-end=576><p data-start=541 data-end=576>2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged engine</p></li><li data-start=577 data-end=629><p data-start=579 data-end=629>10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift</p></li><li data-start=630 data-end=695><p data-start=632 data-end=695>4x4 capability with electronic shift-on-the-fly (if equipped)</p></li><li data-start=696 data-end=757><p data-start=698 data-end=757>Terrain Management System and Trail Control (if equipped)</p></li><li data-start=758 data-end=817><p data-start=760 data-end=817>Maximum towing up to 7,500 lbs (when properly equipped)</p></li><li data-start=818 data-end=854><p data-start=820 data-end=854>Payload capacity up to 1,860 lbs</p></li></ul><p data-start=856 data-end=871><strong data-start=856 data-end=869>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=872 data-end=1199><li data-start=872 data-end=927><p data-start=874 data-end=927>Lariat trim with chrome accents and premium styling</p></li><li data-start=928 data-end=993><p data-start=930 data-end=993>LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and LED daytime running lights</p></li><li data-start=994 data-end=1060><p data-start=996 data-end=1060>Heated power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals</p></li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1102><p data-start=1063 data-end=1102>Body-color bumpers and grille accents</p></li><li data-start=1103 data-end=1127><p data-start=1105 data-end=1127>18-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1128 data-end=1163><p data-start=1130 data-end=1163>Easy-lift and lockable tailgate</p></li></ul><p data-start=1201 data-end=1226><strong data-start=1201 data-end=1224>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=1227 data-end=1471><li data-start=1227 data-end=1278><p data-start=1229 data-end=1278>Leather-trimmed seating with heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=1279 data-end=1326><p data-start=1281 data-end=1326>Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats</p></li><li data-start=1327 data-end=1367><p data-start=1329 data-end=1367>Dual-zone electronic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1368 data-end=1411><p data-start=1370 data-end=1411>Premium soft-touch materials throughout</p></li><li data-start=1412 data-end=1441><p data-start=1414 data-end=1441>Ambient interior lighting</p></li><li data-start=1442 data-end=1471><p data-start=1444 data-end=1471>Power sliding rear window</p></li></ul><p data-start=1473 data-end=1505><strong data-start=1473 data-end=1503>Technology & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=1506 data-end=1830><li data-start=1506 data-end=1560><p data-start=1508 data-end=1560>SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen</p></li><li data-start=1561 data-end=1609><p data-start=1563 data-end=1609>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility</p></li><li data-start=1610 data-end=1670><p data-start=1612 data-end=1670>Premium B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen</p></li><li data-start=1671 data-end=1708><p data-start=1673 data-end=1708>Voice-activated navigation system</p></li><li data-start=1709 data-end=1759><p data-start=1711 data-end=1759>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi hotspot capability</p></li><li data-start=1760 data-end=1788><p data-start=1762 data-end=1788>Smart charging USB ports</p></li><li data-start=1789 data-end=1830><p data-start=1791 data-end=1830>Remote start and push button ignition</p></li></ul><p data-start=1832 data-end=1865><strong data-start=1832 data-end=1863>Safety & Driver Assistance:</strong></p><ul data-start=1866 data-end=2217><li data-start=1866 data-end=1908><p data-start=1868 data-end=1908>Ford Co-Pilot360 advanced safety suite</p></li><li data-start=1909 data-end=1966><p data-start=1911 data-end=1966>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li data-start=1967 data-end=1990><p data-start=1969 data-end=1990>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li data-start=1991 data-end=2049><p data-start=1993 data-end=2049>Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=2050 data-end=2096><p data-start=2052 data-end=2096>Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist</p></li><li data-start=2097 data-end=2131><p data-start=2099 data-end=2131>Front and rear parking sensors</p></li><li data-start=2132 data-end=2173><p data-start=2134 data-end=2173>Adaptive cruise control (if equipped)</p></li><li data-start=2174 data-end=2217><p data-start=2176 data-end=2217>AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control</p></li></ul><p data-start=2219 data-end=2238><strong data-start=2219 data-end=2236>Fuel Economy:</strong></p><ul data-start=2239 data-end=2315><li data-start=2239 data-end=2315><p data-start=2241 data-end=2315>Approx. 11.8 L/100km city / 9.8 L/100km highway (combined ~10.9 L/100km)</p></li></ul><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Ranger Lariat – Fully Loaded, Powerful & Comfortable
This 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat combines rugged capability with refined comfort, making it the perfect midsize truck for both work and play. Equipped with Ford’s proven 2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers excellent power, towing capability, and impressive fuel efficiency for a pickup.

Key Features:

  • 2.3L EcoBoost turbocharged engine

  • 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift

  • 4x4 capability with electronic shift-on-the-fly (if equipped)

  • Terrain Management System and Trail Control (if equipped)

  • Maximum towing up to 7,500 lbs (when properly equipped)

  • Payload capacity up to 1,860 lbs

Exterior:

  • Lariat trim with chrome accents and premium styling

  • LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and LED daytime running lights

  • Heated power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals

  • Body-color bumpers and grille accents

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Easy-lift and lockable tailgate

Interior & Comfort:

  • Leather-trimmed seating with heated front seats

  • Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats

  • Dual-zone electronic climate control

  • Premium soft-touch materials throughout

  • Ambient interior lighting

  • Power sliding rear window

Technology & Connectivity:

  • SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

  • Premium B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen

  • Voice-activated navigation system

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi hotspot capability

  • Smart charging USB ports

  • Remote start and push button ignition

Safety & Driver Assistance:

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 advanced safety suite

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert

  • Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Adaptive cruise control (if equipped)

  • AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control

Fuel Economy:

  • Approx. 11.8 L/100km city / 9.8 L/100km highway (combined ~10.9 L/100km)

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

2020 Ford Ranger