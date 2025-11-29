$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
Lariat
2020 Ford Ranger
Lariat
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 215,782 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Trailer Tow Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18''' Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Black
2020 Ford Ranger Lariat 4D Crew Cab
EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
INCOMING USED VEHICLE
This vehicle is an incoming trade-in and will be arriving soon! Contact us to be notified when it arrives.
Representative image. Actual vehicle's colour, options, and condition may differ.
BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE
AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program
Shop online or in-store, any way you want it
Virtual trade estimate & appraisal
Virtual credit approval & eSignature
The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-277-8520