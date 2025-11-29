Menu
INCOMING 2025-11-29

4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Trailer Tow Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18 Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Black

2020 Ford Ranger Lariat 4D Crew Cab
EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

INCOMING USED VEHICLE

This vehicle is an incoming trade-in and will be arriving soon! Contact us to be notified when it arrives.

Representative image. Actual vehicles colour, options, and condition may differ.

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program
Shop online or in-store, any way you want it
Virtual trade estimate & appraisal
Virtual credit approval & eSignature

The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
215,782KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH8LLA02954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,782 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING 2025-11-29

4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Trailer Tow Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18''' Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Black

2020 Ford Ranger Lariat 4D Crew Cab
EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

INCOMING USED VEHICLE



This vehicle is an incoming trade-in and will be arriving soon! Contact us to be notified when it arrives.



Representative image. Actual vehicle's colour, options, and condition may differ.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

