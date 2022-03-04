Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

49,966 KM

Details Description Features

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

49,966KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8554604
  Stock #: RC9477
  VIN: 1FTER4FH9LLA16314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,966 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, safetied 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat 4X4 is equipped with a 2.3L engine and an automatic transmission. Options include: 501A equipment group, B&O audio, technology package, remote vehicle start, adaptive cruise control, FX4 package, spray in bed liner, running boards, trailer tow package, ambient lighting, lane keeping system, rearview camera, FordPass connect, and much more!Exterior: MagneticInterior: Black leatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

