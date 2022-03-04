$66,666+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,666
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8481453
- VIN: 1FTBR1C85LKA22395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 41,667 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY , T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD SAFETY CERTIFED CARGO VAN Auto , 6 CYLINDER GAS
SAFETY CERTIFED 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,
BLUE TOOTH
LANE KEEP ALERT, PER COLLISION ALERT, GOOD SERVICED PREVIOUS RENTAL
WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
CLAEN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vt%2FIZBSPRobp60I6YgpI4%2FlbgJqtNqSw
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
