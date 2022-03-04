Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit

41,667 KM

Details Description Features

$66,666

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,666

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,666

+ taxes & licensing

41,667KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8481453
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C85LKA22395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 41,667 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY   , T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD SAFETY CERTIFED CARGO VAN   Auto , 6 CYLINDER GAS

SAFETY CERTIFED  4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,

BLUE TOOTH

LANE KEEP ALERT, PER COLLISION ALERT, GOOD SERVICED PREVIOUS RENTAL

WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

CLAEN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vt%2FIZBSPRobp60I6YgpI4%2FlbgJqtNqSw

 ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2022 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 4,453 KM
$62,000 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac ATS AU...
 119,739 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 S-LINE ...
 123,794 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory