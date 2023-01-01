Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit

80,983 KM

Details Description Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MedRf SAFETY LANE KEEP clean car fax

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MedRf SAFETY LANE KEEP clean car fax

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,983KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563239
  • Stock #: 3252T
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C82LKA37453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 80,983 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

T-250 148" MED ROOF CARGO VAN , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,  CRUIZE CONTROL, ,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA, LANE KEEP,PREVIOUS RENTAL GREAT MAINTENANCE

 

 

SAFETY INCLUDED,

 

CLEAN CAR FAX available at no extra cost 

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TNo%2BNUfhh%2BJroc5LzSsq%2FkpNHg43Pd2M

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

 

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

 

JUST COPY AND PASTE

 

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Ford Transit T-...
 60,900 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit T-...
 87,600 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit T-...
 80,983 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory