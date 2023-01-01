$55,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Ford Transit
T-250 148" MedRf SAFETY LANE KEEP clean car fax
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9563239
- Stock #: 3252T
- VIN: 1FTBR1C82LKA37453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 80,983 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
T-250 148" MED ROOF CARGO VAN , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS, CRUIZE CONTROL, ,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA, LANE KEEP,PREVIOUS RENTAL GREAT MAINTENANCE
SAFETY INCLUDED,
CLEAN CAR FAX available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TNo%2BNUfhh%2BJroc5LzSsq%2FkpNHg43Pd2M
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
