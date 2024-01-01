2020 GMC Savana

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, </span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  <strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p>

2020 GMC Savana

59,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Savana

RWD 3500 155"-1 TON

2020 GMC Savana

RWD 3500 155"-1 TON

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1gtz7hfp1l1181212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2020 GMC Savana