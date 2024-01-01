Menu
Recent Arrival!

Cloth.

White 2020 Honda Civic LX 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC 6-Speed Manual FWD


Reviews:
 * This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Honda Civic

80,133 KM

$22,600

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$22,600

+ taxes & licensing

80,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E57LH003254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6896
  • Mileage 80,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Cloth.

White 2020 Honda Civic LX 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC 6-Speed Manual FWD


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273

$22,600

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Honda Civic