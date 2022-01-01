Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

33,722 KM

Details Description Features

$23,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,494

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX with Clean Carfax and Remaining Factory Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

EX with Clean Carfax and Remaining Factory Warranty

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8100115
  2. 8100115
  3. 8100115
  4. 8100115
  5. 8100115
  6. 8100115
  7. 8100115
  8. 8100115
  9. 8100115
  10. 8100115
  11. 8100115
  12. 8100115
  13. 8100115
  14. 8100115
  15. 8100115
  16. 8100115
  17. 8100115
  18. 8100115
  19. 8100115
Contact Seller

$23,494

+ taxes & licensing

33,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8100115
  • Stock #: P7989
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F79LH027989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ ECON Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

HONDA SENSING
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ LaneWatch Camera

2020 Honda Civic EX Modern Steel Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 57,201 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 74,465 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 7,506 KM
$68,995 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory