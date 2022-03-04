Menu
2020 Honda Civic

72,497 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

2020 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,497KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8563760
  • Stock #: 155
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77lh031393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,497 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

