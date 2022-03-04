$25,999+ tax & licensing
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Deals on Wheels Auto
905-815-0333
2020 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
72,497KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8563760
- Stock #: 155
- VIN: 2HGFC2F77lh031393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,497 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
