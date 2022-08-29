2020 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,999 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9092224

9092224 VIN: 2HKRW2H46LH206486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,556 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

