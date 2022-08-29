$37,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9307030
- Stock #: 3225
- VIN: 2HKRW2H48LH204433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,967 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, SPORT AWD CRV LOW KM ONLY 28967KM ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT , LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, B-CAMERA BLUE TOOTH HONDA LINK…MUCH MORE
REMOTE START PUSH START POWER LEFT GATE
BACK UP CAMERA,BLIND RIGHT SIDE CAMERA …
SAFETY INCLUDED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
GREY EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Clean car fax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EyVzBbAvY+55jThvFQx5If0s0m3VUW7y
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.