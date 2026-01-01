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<p data-start=0 data-end=76>2020 Honda HR-V Sport – Local Ontario SUV with Great Features & Fuel Economy</p><p data-start=78 data-end=447>Sharp-looking 2020 Honda HR-V Sport finished in a sporty package with excellent reliability, versatility, and fuel economy. Clean local Ontario vehicle that’s easy to drive, easy to park, and loaded with the features most buyers are looking for. The HR-V is known for its roomy interior, clever cargo space, and smooth driving experience while still being great on gas.</p><p data-start=449 data-end=982>Equipped with automatic transmission, alloy wheels, sport styling package, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking system, keyless entry with push button start, power sunroof, climate control, steering wheel audio controls, USB connectivity, split folding rear seats, and Honda’s famous Magic Seat system for extra cargo flexibility.</p><p data-start=984 data-end=1216 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Excellent SUV for commuting, first-time buyers, small families, or anyone looking for a dependable crossover with low running costs and modern safety features. Drives great and offers the comfort and practicality Honda is known for.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2020 Honda HR-V

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14139757

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H24LM104104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda HR-V Sport – Local Ontario SUV with Great Features & Fuel Economy

Sharp-looking 2020 Honda HR-V Sport finished in a sporty package with excellent reliability, versatility, and fuel economy. Clean local Ontario vehicle that’s easy to drive, easy to park, and loaded with the features most buyers are looking for. The HR-V is known for its roomy interior, clever cargo space, and smooth driving experience while still being great on gas.

Equipped with automatic transmission, alloy wheels, sport styling package, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking system, keyless entry with push button start, power sunroof, climate control, steering wheel audio controls, USB connectivity, split folding rear seats, and Honda’s famous Magic Seat system for extra cargo flexibility.

Excellent SUV for commuting, first-time buyers, small families, or anyone looking for a dependable crossover with low running costs and modern safety features. Drives great and offers the comfort and practicality Honda is known for.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2020 Honda HR-V