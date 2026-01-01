$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V
Sport
2020 Honda HR-V
Sport
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda HR-V Sport – Local Ontario SUV with Great Features & Fuel Economy
Sharp-looking 2020 Honda HR-V Sport finished in a sporty package with excellent reliability, versatility, and fuel economy. Clean local Ontario vehicle that’s easy to drive, easy to park, and loaded with the features most buyers are looking for. The HR-V is known for its roomy interior, clever cargo space, and smooth driving experience while still being great on gas.
Equipped with automatic transmission, alloy wheels, sport styling package, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking system, keyless entry with push button start, power sunroof, climate control, steering wheel audio controls, USB connectivity, split folding rear seats, and Honda’s famous Magic Seat system for extra cargo flexibility.
Excellent SUV for commuting, first-time buyers, small families, or anyone looking for a dependable crossover with low running costs and modern safety features. Drives great and offers the comfort and practicality Honda is known for.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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