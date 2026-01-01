$24,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V
Touring
2020 Honda HR-V
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD finished in a sharp and versatile package with low operating costs, excellent fuel economy, and Honda reliability. The Touring trim is the top-of-the-line model loaded with premium features including leather interior, navigation, power sunroof, heated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reverse camera, push-button start, remote start, lane watch camera system, blind spot camera, Bluetooth, premium alloy wheels, and automatic climate control.
Powered by an efficient 1.8L engine paired with Honda’s smooth CVT transmission and AWD system, this HR-V delivers a comfortable ride with confident all-season handling. The Magic Seat system gives you incredible cargo flexibility with fold-flat rear seating, making it perfect for daily driving, road trips, or hauling larger items.
Safety features include Honda Sensing technologies with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, traction control, ABS brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control.
Clean, stylish, practical, and extremely well-equipped. A great compact SUV with excellent versatility and long-term reliability.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330