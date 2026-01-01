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<p data-start=0 data-end=513>2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD finished in a sharp and versatile package with low operating costs, excellent fuel economy, and Honda reliability. The Touring trim is the top-of-the-line model loaded with premium features including leather interior, navigation, power sunroof, heated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reverse camera, push-button start, remote start, lane watch camera system, blind spot camera, Bluetooth, premium alloy wheels, and automatic climate control.</p><p data-start=515 data-end=848>Powered by an efficient 1.8L engine paired with Honda’s smooth CVT transmission and AWD system, this HR-V delivers a comfortable ride with confident all-season handling. The Magic Seat system gives you incredible cargo flexibility with fold-flat rear seating, making it perfect for daily driving, road trips, or hauling larger items.</p><p data-start=850 data-end=1062>Safety features include Honda Sensing technologies with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, traction control, ABS brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control.</p><p data-start=1064 data-end=1193 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Clean, stylish, practical, and extremely well-equipped. A great compact SUV with excellent versatility and long-term reliability.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2020 Honda HR-V

95,300 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda HR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14145670

2020 Honda HR-V

Touring

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H90LM100435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD finished in a sharp and versatile package with low operating costs, excellent fuel economy, and Honda reliability. The Touring trim is the top-of-the-line model loaded with premium features including leather interior, navigation, power sunroof, heated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reverse camera, push-button start, remote start, lane watch camera system, blind spot camera, Bluetooth, premium alloy wheels, and automatic climate control.

Powered by an efficient 1.8L engine paired with Honda’s smooth CVT transmission and AWD system, this HR-V delivers a comfortable ride with confident all-season handling. The Magic Seat system gives you incredible cargo flexibility with fold-flat rear seating, making it perfect for daily driving, road trips, or hauling larger items.

Safety features include Honda Sensing technologies with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, traction control, ABS brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control.

Clean, stylish, practical, and extremely well-equipped. A great compact SUV with excellent versatility and long-term reliability.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2020 Honda HR-V